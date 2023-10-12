Watch: Prez Akufo-Addo's conversation at the United States Institute of Peace

GraphicOnline Oct - 12 - 2023 , 12:38

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the country on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the invitation of the President of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) to deliver a keynote address at the headquarters of the Institute in Washington D.C. today (Thursday, 12th October 2023).

As West Africa and the Sahel face a wave of extraconstitutional movements and growing political instability, the United States and its partners are seeking ways to best support Ghana, seen as one of the United States’ most enduring democratic partners in West Africa, and other longstanding democracies in the region, to promote and sustain democracy as a governance model.

The discussion with President Akufo-Addo will also examine Ghana's critical role as a regional leader in promoting peace, stability and sustainable development, with the President also set to meet with other US officials whilst in Washington D.C.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Watch the live stream below;