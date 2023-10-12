10th Anniversary of Naba Martin Adongo Abilba III

NPA sanctons seven companies  for violating the unified petroleum pricing fund regulations

Getrude Ankah Nyavi

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has sanctioned seven petroleum product marketing companies for illicit distribution of petroleum products.

A press statement issued by NPA named the companies as Andev Co. Ltd, Beap Energy, BF Petroleum, Anasset Co. Ltd, Cost Energy, Oleum Ltd and Concord Oil Ltd.

They are to pay fines for violating the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) regulations, making false UPPF representations to the NPA and engaging in third-party supplies.

Failure by the affected companies to pay the fines will lead to a three-month suspension of their operations.

Attached below is a copy of the statement from the NPA:

