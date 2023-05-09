VIDEO: Fetish priestess robbed at Aboakyer festival

GraphicOnline May - 09 - 2023 , 07:53

As indigenes of Winneba in the Central Region celebrated the Aboakyer hunt for the deer, thieves took advantage of the festivities to hunt for "goodies" from people's bags and purses.

Even one of the fetish priestesses participating in the festival was not spared, claiming to have been robbed of her phone, money, and purse.

The fetish priestess also threatened that the thief would meet an untimely demise if her items were not returned.

Despite the incident, the youth of the town continued to prepare for the hunt and celebrate with drumming and dancing.

The Aboakyer festival is an annual celebration held every first week in May by the Effutus in Winneba, marking the migration of Simpafo, the people of Winneba.