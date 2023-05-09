163 Students benefit from Gold Fields scholarship

Donald Ato Dapatem May - 09 - 2023 , 08:06

One hundred and sixty-three students within the operational area of the Gold Fields Ghana Limited (Tarkwa and Damang Mines) have been awarded scholarships to pursue various courses at the tertiary level for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The beneficiaries, made up of 84 males and 79 females,included two hearing impaired persons who will study at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

Each student will benefit from an amount of GH¢7,000 annually through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Scholarship Programme.

In total, $199,245 would be spent for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Scholarship

The Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, explained that the scholarship programme was opened to students who had gained admission into any tertiary institution in the country.

To qualify, he explained, an applicant must either be a native of any of the company’s 19 host communities or must be resident in that community before Gold Fields started its operations in Ghana.

“Applicants complete a form which is issued by the foundation to community chiefs and assembly members.

Before a candidate is considered for an interview, the chief of the community must endorse the form as a proof that the candidate indeed satisfies the residency condition,” he said.

In addition to this, Mr Yakubu said applicants for this award needed to prove that they had obtained aggregate 12 or better at the WASSCE level, adding that “considerations are sometimes given to students who attended rural basic schools and continue to reside in rural host communities after senior high school even if they did not make the qualifying aggregate score”.

Mr Yakubu further noted that the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation scholarship programme was Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) bias.

One of the objectives of the programme, he added, was to support students in STEM programmes so they could take up roles in the company when vacancies arise, noting that “this is part of Gold Fields’ drive to improve its host community employment numbers”.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to exhibit socially acceptable behaviours on their various campuses and that honesty and integrity were also important.

“As scholarship beneficiaries, you are ambassadors for Gold Fields and you must carry yourselves as such”.

Grade

The Regional Manager- Community Relations Gold Fields Ghana (Tarkwa Mine), Robert Siaw, advised the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the opportunity and take their studies seriously, cautioning that if they failed to make good grades, their scholarship would be revoked.

The Senior Assistant Registrar at the Directorate of Students Affairs at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Theodora Oduro, advised parents of the beneficiaries to provide them with their needs to make them comfortable at their various schools.

A beneficiary of the scholarship programme, who will pursue Medicine, Judith Reese Obeng, thanked the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for the opportunity.