Value addition to gold vital to economy - Prof. Amankwah

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Prof. Richard Amankwah, has stressed the need for value addition to gold in the country.
That, he said, would not only help boost the gold industry but also provide job opportunities in the value chain and also improve the economy.
Prof. Amankwah, who was speaking at the launch of the 15th edition of the Gold Statement Conference in Accra, said the UMaT had acquired accreditation for a certificate programme in Jewellery Making and Metal Smithing which would commence next year.
He said the initiative was part of efforts by the university to build capacity for the value addition to gold.
The vice-chancellor also urged small-scale miners to establish a jewellery centre where some percentage of the gold produced in the country could be sent for value addition.
He commended the Minerals Commission and other stakeholders for pushing the agenda of value addition.
Conference
The three-day event, scheduled for Accra from November 24 to 26, 2022, will be on the theme: “Harnessing the gains made in value addition to gold and the jewellery sector — Our joint responsibility”.
Stakeholders will deliberate on issues pertaining to the jewellery industry and how to ensure more value addition to gold mined in the country.
The conference, which will be organised by Rapport Services, in collaboration with the Jewellers Association of Ghana (JAG), with support from the Nakuor Foundation, will be laced with an exhibition, workshops and a gala night.
There will also be a showcase of indigenous jewellery to promote the industry and help the country derive maximum returns from gold production.
Significance
The Chief Executive Officer of Rapport Services, Judy Nakuor Crayem, said the conference had, over the years, made strides in creating a modern jewellery industry fit for the international market.
“We intend to achieve a situation where the country will become a hub of jewellery production to promote trade and tourism,” she said.
Ms Crayem, who is also a board member of the Minerals Commission, further said the retooling and resourcing of local jewellers was ongoing, as many of them had invested in modern equipment which enabled them to produce some of the finest pieces of jewellery.
The President of the JAG, Jonathan Ababio, said the association was looking forward to having its dreams realised, including the establishment of a jewellery village.
"A jewellery village will greatly improve the visibility of jewellers and also act as a one-stop shop for clientele, giving them access to multiple jewellers with wide and varied Ghanaian and African designs at one location,” he said.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Korle Klottey, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, said the assembly was putting measures in place to provide market space for jewellers to ply their trade.