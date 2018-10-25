Three organisations support Farmers Day celebration

three companies have presented GH¢40,00 cash, building materials and seven boxes of cutlasses, to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), in support of this year’s National Farmers Day celebration which falls on December 7.
The companies are the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Motor King Limited, an automobile company, which presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 each, and the Ghana Cement Limited (GHACEM) which donated 1,000 bags of cement.
The GPHA in addition, donated seven boxes of cutlasses containing 60 pieces each.
The national event marking the day, will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale and will be on the theme: “Agriculture: moving Ghana beyond aid.”
Reward
A Minister of State in Charge of Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah, who received the cheques and items at a brief ceremony in Accra, explained that the celebration was to reward farmers for feeding the nation.
He said the donations were critical to the celebration and thanked the institutions for their support, noting that it would help to provide packages that would be commensurate with the contributions farmers made to the national economy.
“On behalf of the government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, I thank the three companies and urge other companies to do same to support the celebration,” he said.
Celebration
Outlining the activities for the celebration, Dr Nurah said they will start on November 29, with an eight-day agricultural exhibition.
Thereafter, the national Farmers Day event will be opened by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
“The exhibition is aimed at promoting all aspects of agriculture, including produce, materials and equipment used in the sector,” he said.
Dr Nurah said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will present deserving farmers with awards
Donation
The Customer Service Manager of Motor King Limited, Ms Jennifer Sowah who was the first to hand over the company’s donation, said her organisation had over the years, helped farmers to increase productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.
Presenting the cheque on behalf of GHACEM, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Morten Gade said, the Framers Day event fell in line with GHACEM’s global sustainability programme that focused on helping communities to develop.
The Principal Public Relations Officer of the GPHA, Mr Samuel Agyemang, for his part, expressed his company’s commitment to continue supporting the celebration