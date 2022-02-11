Teacher interdicted for alleged sexual assault

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted a teacher of the Dakpema M/A Junior High School (JHS) in Tamale for an alleged sexual assault on a third-year female student of the school.
Mr Imoro Eliasu, who is currently being investigated by the Northern Regional office of the Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), has been granted police enquiry bail pending further investigations for prosecution.
In a letter dated January 26, 2022, the Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr Peter Attafuah, upon the advice of the Director-General of the GES, instructed that the teacher should be interdicted immediately from the service.
“Your alleged misconduct of sexual assault on the student is against the code of conduct of Ghana Education Service as it was subsequently reported to the police for investigation and prosecution. You have therefore been interdicted with effect from January 27, 2022,” the letter added.
Sexual assault
The teacher is said to have lured the student into the office to have sexual intercourse with her, but she fiercely resisted it.
In the process of the struggle, he allegedly discharged some substance believed to be semen on her.
The Tamale Metropolitan Director of GES, Mr Amatus D Tug-uu said the victim reported the incident to a female teacher in the school who, together with the head teacher, reported the incident to the police.
He said the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical examination, adding “the substance discharged on her was said to be semen which suggested that she was sexually assaulted”.
Investigation
When contacted, the Northern Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Emmanuel Horlortu, said suspect had been charged with sexual assault, and had since been granted police enquiry bail by the court, pending further investigations.