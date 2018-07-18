Suspected robber gunned down

A suspected robber was shot dead by the police last Sunday at Pantang Junction in Accra, in a shoot-out with the police on one hand and he and his accomplice on the other.
The deceased has been identified only as "School Boy" while his accomplice, whose name was given as Obina, escaped arrest.
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Afia Tenge, said at about 9p.m. that day the police received intelligence that two men, suspected to be robbers, were planning to attack a house at Pantang.
Shoot-out
Acting on the information received, she said a team of policemen pursued the two suspected robbers and closed in on them at a Goil Filling Station near the Pantang Junction.
Mrs Tenge said in an attempt to apprehend the suspected robbers, they opened fire on the police who subsequently returned fire.
After ‘’School Boy’’ was shot, his accomplice escaped.
Search
Later the police retrieved a locally made single barrel gun loaded with a BB cartridge in addition to four extra BB cartridges from the alleged robber when a search was conducted on him.
The police have since confiscated the single barrel gun and the five cartridges as exhibits against the suspected robbers.
A manhunt has also been mounted for Obina, the suspected robber, who is on the run.
Meanwhile, the body of ‘’School Boy’’ has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.