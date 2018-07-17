Dominic Ayine goes to court over double salary

A former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akurintinga Ayine is in court to seek the protection of his fundamental human rights over allegations that he together with some former Members of Parliament (MPs) received double salaries
.
The Attorney-General, the Controller and Accountant General and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) are the first, second and third defendants in the case.
Dr Ayine is seeking a declaration that he was entitled as of right to notice from the Controller and Accountant General detailing all payments made to him from the period of
He is also praying the court to declare that the failure by the Controller and Accountant General to furnish him with evidence of excess payments supposedly made to him which forms the basis of the Inspector General of Police actions was contrary to due process and the requirements of administrative justice and therefore, null and void.
