Kumasi: 7 suspected robbers gunned down over police officer’s death

Seven out of the eight suspected robbers, whose attack reportedly led to the death of a police officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, have been gunned down.
Follow @Graphicgh
The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Daniel Teiku, was on duty with his colleague, Lance Corporal Eric Nsiah, when eight masked men attacked the vehicle they were travelling in at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta on July 13.
The bodies of the seven persons have been dispatched to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.
Credit: Citinewsroom.com