Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine

Daily Graphic Mar - 10 - 2023 , 08:44

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, will visit French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday, hoping to deepen their cooperation over migration and Ukraine and cement a new start between the countries after years of Brexit rows.

At talks in Paris, Sunak, who became prime minister in October, will hope to capitalise on renewed goodwill to end years of tension over issues ranging from migration to fishing.

Bilateral ties, which have often been rocky since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, have been fortified by the countries' support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion, and the meeting is seen as a chance to deepen relations further.

"This summit's priority is to reconnect," a French presidential adviser said.

The meeting also comes as relations between Britain and the EU have also improved in light of the Windsor Framework a new agreement with the bloc aimed at fixing problems with Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Later this month, King Charles will also travel to France on his first state visit as monarch.

Sunak and Macron struck up a personal rapport at the COP27 summit in Egypt in November during their first face-to-face meeting, two weeks after Sunak became prime minister, with their warm relationship labelled "Le Bromance" in British newspapers.

Sunak has sought a reset with France after relations soured under his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and is looking to work with Paris on tackling the large numbers of migrants that arrive in southern England in small boats.

REUTERS