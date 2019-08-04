Senchi boat accident: 4 die, 6 rescued, one missing

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed the death of four people from Saturday's boat accident on the Volta Lake.
Six occupants on the boat were rescued and a search is ongoing to find one missing person, according to Selasie Desawu, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of NADMO.
The canoe which capsized was said to be carrying 11 people, said to be church members who were from Senchi to old Akrade in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, the NADMO spokesperson said six victims were immediately rescued.
The victims were said to be returning from a church programme Saturday afternoon when the accident occurred.
Fishermen in the area are the ones who responded and rescued the six and retrieved the four bodies.
