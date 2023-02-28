Prudential Bank supports Senior Correctional Centre

Daily Graphic Feb - 28 - 2023 , 07:59

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has donated assorted items to the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra to mark this year’s National Chocolate Day celebrations.

The items donated in collaboration with Ghana Cocoa Board are five computers, a laser jet printer, print toners and boxes of chocolates.

Presenting the items on behalf of the bank, the Deputy Head in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Mr Kwaku Nyantekyi, said it was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility to extend a helping hand to deprived institutions.

Encouragement

He said Prudential Bank decided to give the inmates wholesome Ghanaian chocolates and spend some time with them to encourage them to stay committed to their reform process, be of good behaviour, and study hard in order to become noble members of the society.

He stated further that the donation of the equipment to the centre was to facilitate their administrative work.

“This would be the first of many such initiatives to support the centre”, he said.

Professionalism

He extolled the officers for their professionalism and dedication to provide the inmates with formal and non-formal education, as well as psychological and counselling services.

Receiving the computers and chocolates on behalf of the Assistant Director of Prisons, Chief Superintendent Roland Suurbesig thanked Prudential Bank for coming to their aid with the much-needed administrative equipment, as well as the boxes of chocolates.

He added that the resources that would have been used to purchase those items would now be channelled into other pressing areas.

The Senior Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Institute, is an all-boys establishment of the Ghana Prisons Service, which cares for young offenders and juveniles convicted of various offences.