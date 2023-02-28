UGMC installs new radiology equipment

Doreen Andoh Feb - 28 - 2023 , 08:52

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has installed the latest medical imaging technology in the field of radiology, the first of its kind in Africa.

The equipment, known as Nanox.ARC, enhances the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by imaging technology based on X-rays.

It had been described as a working prototype of the next-generation digital X-ray technology in the field of medical imaging procedures that produces unique clinical value.

The UGMC has also established a new radiology learning centre to train healthcare professionals from across Africa on the use of Nanox.ARC.

The initiative was in partnership with Forte Medical Limited, a Group Addo affiliate company that specialises in the distribution of cutting-edge medical imaging technology locally and across Africa, and was facilitated by the Israel Economic and Trade Mission to the country.



The imaging equipment

Significance

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UGMC, Dr Darius Osei, said the training was critical because it was new to the healthcare delivery sector.

“And the UGMC is proud to be part of this ground-breaking event. With its advanced cold cathode technology, the Nanox.ARC is capable of producing high-quality medical images with unprecedented speed and accuracy, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment of patients.

“This technology is being deployed for the first time in Africa, and we strongly believe its deployment will play a role in making the country the hub of medical tourism in Africa and beyond.

“We also believe that this partnership with Forte Medical will help UGMC continue to make a difference in the lives of not only our patients but patients across Africa,” Dr Osei added.



Shlomit Sufa (2nd from left), the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, cutting the ribbon for the launch of the training centre. Assisting her are Dr Darius Osei (right), CEO of University of Ghana Medical Centre, and other dignitaries. Picture: ERNEST KODZI

Payment schedule

The CEO of Forte Medical, Nana Addo, said the UGMC would not be paying for the facility in cash.

According to him, the equipment would be managed under a pay-per-scan arrangement until it had recovered its cost and handed over permanently to the health facility.

“The vision of Nanox is to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical imaging technologies based on X-ray, by improving access to imaging, reducing imaging costs and enhancing imaging efficiency, which is key to increasing early prevention and treatment, improving health outcomes, and ultimately saving lives.

“Nanox is developing a holistic imaging solution, which includes the Nanox System, and is comprised of Nanox.ARC using its novel MEMs X-ray source technology,” he said.

Mission

The Head of Israel Economic and Trade Mission, Yaniv Tessel, said the mission had the responsibility to facilitate partnerships between Ghanaian and Israeli businesses for mutual benefits.

He said health care was one of the priority sectors of the mission, citing the deployment of the Nanox as an addition to the many Israeli technologies adopted locally to support healthcare delivery, adding “this is one of the many success stories as we promote economic and trade relations between Israel and Ghana”.