President Akufo-Addo has a new Aide-de-camp (ADC)

A new Aide-de-camp (ADC) has been assigned to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the promotion of his current ADC to the rank of Major General.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's new ADC is Colonel Amponsah.
Col. Isaac Amponsah replaces the outgoing ADC Major General Bismark Onwona.
He is now Commandant of the Training and Doctrine Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
An aide-de-camp (French: “camp assistant”) is a personal assistant or secretary to a person of high rank, usually a senior military, police or government officer.
In this case, the aide-de-camp is the ‘Body Guard’ to the president.
