Police man assaults woman in banking hall (VIDEO)

Social media users have expressed disgust at a video circulating on Facebook showing an armed police man brutalizing a lactating mother.
The video shows the police man hitting the woman on her head with an umbrella and further punching her in the face.
It is unsure when the incident happened or what may have caused the attack which seemed to have occurred in one of the offices of a financial institution.
In the video, another man is seen trying to pull the woman away from the armed police man; but the woman is adamant as she also hits back at the officer.
The man, however, manages to take the baby from the woman.
Below is the video
Below are some of the social media reactions