Midland Savings and Loans apologises to brutalised customer

BY: Graphic.com.gh

The Management of Midland Savings and Loans has issued an unqualified apology to a customer who was recorded being brutalised by a police officer at their premises in a viral video that has caused outrage on social media.

A statement issued by the management of Midland confirmed that the incident took place at one of their branches. It also condemned in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to the customer.

"We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilized act," the statement said.

"We have reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken to ensure our client gets justice.

"We want to assure the public that we are an institution that really cares about the welfare and safety of our customers".


