Policeman who assaulted woman in banking hall arrested

The police officer, who assaulted a nursing mother at the banking hall of a Midland Savings and Loans branch in Accra, has been arrested and placed behind bars, following the order of the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante Apeatu
.
The IGP is currently in Kumasi in connection with the disturbances at Asawasi following the killing of seven suspected armed robbers by the police.
The police officer, named as Frederick Amanor Skalla beat a customer of Midland Savings and Loans to in a banking hall.
The Police Service has launched investigations into the brutalities, officials have confirmed.
A footage of a Police officer in uniform assaulting the woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians.
The shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.
Meanwhile, Midland Savings and Loans has also reported the case to the police. Management of the financial institution has condemned the brutality which was “meted out to a customer."
Commenting on the incident, the Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery said he called the IGP immediately after seeing the video and told him to take action on the matter.
He said it was unacceptable for a "policeman to be that hostile, to be so wicked, to be that barbaric to another woman."
He said he has asked the IGP to look at the matter and deal with it immediately.
