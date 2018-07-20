GRA accounts officer jailed 12 years for stealing

Fuseini Hamza to spend 12 years in jail for stealing
An accounts officer at the Domestic Tax Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) office in Tamale has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for stealing GH₵2,430,774.30 belonging to the state.
Fuseini Hamza was also fined 3,000 penalty units equivalent to GH₵36,000 for money laundering or in default serve five years in prison.
The Tamale High Court presided over by Mr. Justice Edward Apenkwah also ordered the confiscation of a house built by the convict in Tamale with some of the stolen money.
More to follow soon...