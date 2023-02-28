See photos of the two who stole $1,600 at Accra Mall forex bureau

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 28 - 2023 , 11:06

Two people said to have stolen US$1,600 from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall on Monday have been put on the police wanted list.

The two suspects, according to the victim, entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing money.

They however reportedly stole the US$1600 from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant.

The Police in a statement said the victim, upon realising that the money had been stolen, went after them but the two sat in a waiting vehicle and drove off.

Police investigations are under way.

The police have shared CCTV footage of the two and asked the public to help identify them.