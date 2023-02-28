Education fair held for students in Kumasi

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Feb - 28 - 2023 , 12:32

Final year students of senior high schools within the Kumasi Metropolis last Thursday flocked the conference hall of the Lancaster Hotel to access scholarship opportunities from universities in India.



The students turned up in their numbers to avail themselves of the opportunities available to them to further their education in India.

All the universities that exhibited at the programme had information officers who provided the prospective students with the needed information and the scholarship opportunities available to them in the various areas of study offered by the universities.

Most of the students who patronised the programme showed interest in the health sciences and ICT programmes.

Some of the students this reporter spoke to were glad that the fair was held in Kumasi to give them the opportunity to have access to full or partial scholarships to further their education.

For instance, a student from Prempeh College said such opportunities should be created by universities in Ghana with support from the government to reduce the burden of funding tertiary education on parents.

Another student from Yaa Asantewaa said there should be more of such fairs “in this part of the country so that we can all benefit from it.”

Organisers

TIES, an educational promotion organisation, in collaboration with the Indian government, held the one-day education fair in Kumasi for prospective students who would like to study in India.

The exhibition was to afford the prospective students the opportunity to access some of the programmes available in India and the financing alternatives available to them.

The Director of International Operations of TIES, Surech Anand Mani, said it was the fourth time the fair was being held in Ghana but the first time in Kumasi.

He said India had one of the best education systems in the world where the world leading managers were trained.

International students

According to him, India had a lot of international students and the best environment for people of diverse cultures to interact.

Besides that, he said most of the universities and the government of India had scholarships available for prospective students and the objective of extending the fair to the Ashanti Region was for students in the region to also have access to the opportunities of further studies outside Ghana.

He said there were also a number of alumni of Indian universities in Kumasi, “so it is just right that we bring the fair here to enable the residents of Kumasi to also benefit from it.”

Depending on one’s area of study, he said the scholarships vary from 50 per cent up to 100 per cent free tuition and “there are also some organisations apart from the universities and the government that sponsor students”.