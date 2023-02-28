Cape Deaf, Aboom school appeal for support

Francisca Eshun, Feb - 28 - 2023 , 10:44

The Headmaster of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind, Abraham Annang Yemoson, has appealed for laptops or desktop computers to aid the school in the teaching and learning of information and communication technology (ICT).

He indicated that to effectively train the students to be more relevant in a technologically advancing world, teaching and learning of ICT was critical.

However, he stated that the laptops and desktop computers needed for effective teaching were not available.

Mr Yemoson made the appeal when a National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Cape Coast South, Thomas Hughes Amissah, donated food stuffs, toiletries, chocolates and street lights to the school.

Three schools

Mr Amissah, popularly known as “Skillful”, visited three schools in his constituency, which were the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind and Aboom School for Special Needs, as well as the school he attended as a child, the Adom Memorial Day Care Centre.

The items donated included customised chocolates, spaghetti, cartons of tin tomatoes, liquid soap, cooking oil, sardine, a bag of rice, box of teabag and biscuits.

He also donated streetlights to the Cape Coast school for the Deaf and Blind.

Mr Yemoson said that the school had a population of 454 students, including 380 hearing impaired students and 74 visually impaired students.

He said another major challenge facing the school was the poor road network, and that the state of the road made it difficult for students, especially the visually impaired, to navigate the campus.

Infrastructure need

He further stated that the school did not have enough infrastructure and water supply.

Therefore, he appealed for additional classrooms and an assembly hall, as well as the provision of water supply to the school.

Mr Amissah said it was very necessary and prudent that love is shown to hearing and visually impaired students, as it helps them to know that they were loved and cared for.

He called on philanthropists and corporate organisations to support schools in the constituency, especially the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind and the Aboom School for Special Needs.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Aboom School for Special Needs, the Proprietress, Mary Osei, stated that their big challenge was lack of infrastructure, and appealed for more classrooms and a school bus.