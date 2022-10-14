Police file fresh charlatanic charges against Agradaa

Her common name is Nana Agradaa, but in the books, she is Patricia Asiedua, and currently the leader and founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra.
She is in court over allegations of a money doubling scam. State prosecutors today arraigned her at the Accra Circuit on six additional counts of charlatanic advertisement.
Apart from the earlier charges she is already facing, and has been remanded in police custody, she was today slapped with fresh charges with additional six counts. She has pleaded not guilty to the new charges and has been remanded into police custody to re-appear on October 24th. On the earlier charge, she is facing at an Accra Circuit Court, she will re-appear in court on Monday.
