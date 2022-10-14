Kasoa: Man commits suicide on high voltage GRIDCo transmission line.
He is said to have climbed the high voltage transmission line pylon at Galilea in Kasoa.
According to some eyewitnesses, he claimed he was tired of life.
He stepped on the transmission line and got electrocuted.
The body has since been conveyed to the morgue.
The incident happened on Friday.
GRIDCo owns and operates a network of transmission systems for the distribution of bulk electric power in Ghana, consisting of about 3,670 circuit-kilometers of the 161 kV transmission lines and 34 High Voltage/Medium Voltage substations.