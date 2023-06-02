Police arrest 3 and pursue others in connection with violent attacks on Mempeasem and Lukula communities

Kweku Zurek Jun - 02 - 2023 , 07:01

The Ghana Police have taken swift action following violent attacks on the Mempeasem and Lukula communities in the Savannah Region.

Three individuals have been arrested, while others are being pursued, in connection with the clashes between opposing factions involved in land and chieftaincy disputes.

On May 30, 2023, a gang of approximately fifty individuals stormed the Mempeasem community, resulting in the abduction of a 50-year-old man.

In response to the attack, the Police intervened, causing the gang to flee into the bush. The kidnapped victim was successfully rescued, and law enforcement officials seized one AK-47 weapon, along with 14 rounds of ammunition, seven motorbikes, and two bicycles from the scene. During a subsequent search, a bag containing 240 AK-47 ammunition was also recovered.

Continuing their efforts, the Police received a distress call on June 1, 2023, reporting another attack by a separate gang on the Lukula community.

The assailants were engaged in destructive behavior, setting houses on fire and engaging in random shooting. Upon spotting the Police, the suspects opened fire, prompting an immediate response. As a result, three suspects, namely Razak Sulemana, Musah Shanun, and Karim Abdul Rafiuw, were apprehended. All three sustained gunshot wounds during their arrest and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Further searches of the suspects led to the discovery of one pump-action gun, two single-barrel guns, one long knife, 80 live cartridges, as well as talismans and cowries associated with their activities.

Tragically, it was discovered that during the rampage, an 81-year-old man from the Lukula community was allegedly shot and killed on his farm. The Police responded with the assistance of the victim's children, and transported him to a medical facility. He was pronounced dead by the authorities, and his body has been deposited at the hospital for preservation and autopsy.

In response to the arrests and restoration of calm, certain individuals believed to be sympathizers of the detainees launched an attack on the Daboya Police Station. They caused damage to parked cars involved in accidents and damaged louvre blades within the barracks. However, the Police successfully repelled the attack and regained control of the situation.

The security situation has been reinforced in Daboya and its surrounding communities to prevent further attacks, and efforts are currently underway to apprehend all perpetrators involved, including those responsible for the assault on the Police Station, so they can face justice.