Police arrest 2 over robbery and murder of a MOMO vendor in Walewale

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 18 - 2024 , 08:20

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation on yesterday [February 17, 2024] arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Walewale in the North East Region.

The two suspects, identified as Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, according to initial police report, shot and killed two people including a mobile money vendor and further caused injuries to seven others during the attack on February 12, 2024.

A statement issued by the police dated Saturday, February 17, 2024, said intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested.

Meanwhile, the two arrested suspects, Vandam and Fatao Issah are being processed for court to face justice.

The police statement also indicated that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally spoken to all the injured persons except one who is yet to be reached as well as the families of the two deceased victims via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough police investigation.