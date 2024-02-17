H E Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee visits Vanuatu Parliament

The Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, H E Ambassador Prof. Hugh Keku Aryee on Friday, February 16, 2024, embarked on a one-day official visit to the Parliament House of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee, was welcomed by the Speaker of the Vanuatu Parliament, Rt. Honourable Simeon Seoule Davidson.

In his welcome address, Mr Seoule Davidson expressed joy over Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee’s visit saying it carried historical significance as it marked the first time that Vanuatu, particularly the Parliament, had received such an important delegation from Africa.

This visitation and subsequent meeting sought to foster collaboration as well as explore opportunities between the Republic of Vanuatu and Ghana.

It was also meant to lay the groundwork for strengthening of ties between Ghana, Africa and the Republic of Vanuatu.

Mr Seoule Davidson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Epi Constituency, acknowledged the profound historical connection between Africa and Vanuatu, tracing back to the early settlement and migration during the Oceania formation.

He stated that Vanuatu takes pride in its shared history with Africa, particularly the origins of Melanesians.

He commended Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee's role in facilitating trade and economic development between Ghana, West Africa and recognized the vast scope of the Trade Commissioner's actions and the tremendous opportunities they would bring to Vanuatu.

He also expressed optimism that the visit would open new business opportunities, strengthen cultural exchanges, and foster mutual cooperation.

Collaboration

For his part, Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee provided insight into his initiatives and expressed gratitude to Mr Seuoe Davidson for the warm welcome.

He highlighted the importance of his role in promoting Vanuatu to West Africa and the entire continent.

He also mentioned the successful hosting of the VACONGHA 2023 fair in Accra, which was meant to showcase Vanuatu's products and businesses.

Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee urged Vanuatu authorities to address the visa-related challenges faced by many Ghanaians and Africans that wish to travel to Vanuatu, stressing the need for streamlining of the necessary protocols to foreigners visiting Vanuatu for business, investment and tourism.

He extended an invitation to the Vanuatu Parliament to visit Ghana to explore areas of investment, business, trade and tourism.

The meeting concluded with a presentation of gifts by Mr Seoule Davidson to Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee, symbolizing the mutual goodwill between Republic of Vanuatu and Ghana.