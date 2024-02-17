Nancy Teiko Searyoh (left), a Magistrate, swearing in members of the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly.
259 Assemblies inaugurated nationwide (PHOTOS)
Daily Graphic
Two hundred and fifty-nine metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) were last Tuesday inaugurated across the country for a four-year tenure aimed at fostering local development and governance.
Thirty per cent of the assembly members were appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will, together with Members of Parliament and district chief executives, constitute the assemblies in the various MMDAs.
They have the mandate to deliberate, plan, mobilise resources and make decisions to ensure transformation of their districts during their term of office.
President Akufo-Addo, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, during the nationwide inauguration of assembly members and unit committee members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, stressed the importance of local governance.