259 Assemblies inaugurated nationwide (PHOTOS)

Daily Graphic Feb - 17 - 2024 , 14:58

Two hundred and fifty-nine metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) were last Tuesday inaugurated across the country for a four-year tenure aimed at fostering local development and governance.

Thirty per cent of the assembly members were appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will, together with Members of Parliament and district chief executives, constitute the assemblies in the various MMDAs.

They have the mandate to deliberate, plan, mobilise resources and make decisions to ensure transformation of their districts during their term of office.

President Akufo-Addo, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, during the nationwide inauguration of assembly members and unit committee members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, stressed the importance of local governance.

Ama Adoma Kwakye (right), a Magistrate, administering the oath of office to the newly elected assembly members and government appointees of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly.

Akyemansa District Assembly members and government appointees swearing the oath of office.

The new Assembly members of the Bolgatanga East District being sworn into office.

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (left), Member of Parliament for Madina, with Jennifer Dede Adjaben (2nd from left), MCE, La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, and other elected and appointed assembly members to take the oath of office.