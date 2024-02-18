Next article: Police arrest 2 over robbery and murder of a MOMO vendor in Walewale

13-year-old Ghanaian child gets space in Lancet health Journal

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 18 - 2024 , 10:43

A 13-year-old Ghanaian child, Anysius Walaman Eba, has made his way into the prestigious medical journal, "The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health" with his artwork.

Eba's artwork has been used as the cover page for the March 2024 edition of the popular medical journal.

The Lancet began as an independent, international weekly general medical journal founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley. Since its first issue (Oct 5, 1823), the journal has strived to make science widely available so that medicine can serve and transform society, and positively impact the lives of people.

Over the past two centuries, The Lancet has sought to address urgent topics in our society, initiate debate, put science into context, and influence decision makers around the world.

The Lancet has evolved as a family of journals but retains at its core the belief that medicine must serve society, that knowledge must transform society, that the best science must lead to better lives.