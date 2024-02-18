Ghana to establish free roaming service with Togo, Benin and Gambia - Ursula

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 18 - 2024 , 16:22

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says Ghana will soon establish bilateral ECOWAS roaming service with Togo, Benin, and the Gambia.

This follows Ghana's successful implementation of a similar pact with Côte d'Ivoire in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, February 18, 2024, the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, said Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire in June 2023 became the first ECOWAS countries to implement the ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative.

The free roaming service simply means that Ghanaians subscribers visiting Côte d'Ivoire will receive calls without paying roaming fees and will be charged Côte d'Ivoire's local rates when making calls to Ghana while in Côte d'Ivoire, and vice versa. Also, subscribers travelling between both countries will be exempted from international roaming charges.