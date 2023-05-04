Philanthropists donate to Laklebi-Duga Health Centre

Daily Graphic May - 04 - 2023 , 07:49

A group of philanthropists in the US has donated assorted medicine to the Leklebi-Duga Health Centre in the Volta Region.

Making the presentation on behalf of the group, a US based Travelling Nurse, Anthony Kokutse, said the donation was from Le Ann Tedder of Faith in Action, Dallas Texas; Not Just Tourist, Austin Texas; Michelle Cunningham, Houston Texas and Melissa Cox, Charlotte North Carolina.

Receiving the items, the Midwife of the centre, Ms Exornam Togbar, said she was grateful to the donors, adding the drugs would be administered to patients who came for treatment at their centre.

She appealed to other donors and philanthropists to assist them.

The Chairman for 'Leklebi Connect' ( an Organisation of all Leklebi Citizens in Ghana), Reverend Paul Adafia, also lauded the donors for their kind gesture and prayed for God's protection for them.

The Secretary/Linguist to the Chief of Leklebi-Dugah, Christopher Degboe,who led the various representatives from the adjoining towns of Dugah, Daffor, Agbesia, Fiafe, Kame and Kudzra, was also grateful to the donors of the assorted medications.