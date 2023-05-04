GWCL embarks on revenue mobilisation exercise in Tamale

Mohammed Fugu May - 04 - 2023 , 08:33

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region has intensified its revenue mobilisation exercise to retrieve all debts owed to the company.

Currently, the company is owed GH¢45.7 million by consumers in the region. Out of the amount, 90 per cent of the debts are owed by domestic consumers while 10 per cent are owed by commercial users.

The move from GWCL comes on the back of the disconnection of the power supply to its sub-station in Yendi by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) over non-payment of bills.

It currently owes NEDCo an amount of GH¢62 million, resulting in the power distribution company threatening to cut the power supply to the Dalun water treatment plant which supplies water to residents in Tamale and its environs.

Exercise

Members of the revenue mobilisation task force, led by the Northern Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, Stephen Amihere-Mensah, on Tuesday, visited several institutions and households to retrieve the debts.

While some customers paid their debts to avoid disconnection, others outlined plans for payment of the debts.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Amihere-Mensah said the exercise was necessary, as it would enable the company to retrieve all its debts.

He said customers who would be disconnected would only be reconnected if they were able to make full payment of debts owed to the company.

"If we don't work hard to retrieve all the monies the customers are owing, we can't keep our treatment plants running.

Power is an input in our water treatment process, and we all heard of how our Yendi treatment plant was disconnected.

If we don’t collect our monies to enable us to pay for power, the company in the Northern Region may run down," he said.