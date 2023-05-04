A/G inducts Rev. Ayesu as Gt. Accra West Superintendent

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 04 - 2023 , 07:48

The Senior Pastor of the House of Prayer Assemblies of God (A/G), Rev. Michael Offei Ayesu, has been inducted as the Regional Superintendent of the A/G Greater Accra West.

He was inducted by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, at the Liberty Centre Assemblies of God in Accra last Saturday.

The Head Pastor of the A/G Prevailing Centre, Rev. Humphrey Henry Hagan, and the Pastor in charge of the House of Mercy A/G, Rev. Charles Koomson, were also inducted as the Regional Secretary and Regional Treasurer respectively of the region.

Also at the ceremony, the Executive Committee members for the A/G Greater Accra West were outdoored.

The ceremony was interspersed with hymns and other church protocols.

Prayers were said for the inductees to receive divine wisdom and skills to steer the affairs of the region to higher grounds.



Charge

Rev. Dr Wengam, delivering a sermon, called on Christian leaders to exhibit holiness in all their doings, saying it was a mark of a great leader.

Citing the example of the story of Job in the Bible who lived an upright life and hated sin, he urged Christian leaders to maintain their integrity and fear God.

He added that Christians must shun evil and portray godliness with contentment.

“You don’t need to collect bribes to be rich, when you are holy the blessings of God make you rich.

“When you are holy, God will build a hedge around you, and nobody can break the hedge to touch you unless God permits.

You will have supernatural security,” he added.

Induction

Rev. Dr Wengam charged Rev. Ayesu to seek the face of God in administering and coordinating the various districts in Accra West for the next four years.

He advised him to prepare for criticism, saying he would be confronted with both constructive and destructive criticisms.

He further urged him to give unwavering attention to the transformation agenda of the Assemblies of God to reach, rebuild, reform, restore, reposition and rebrand to shift, grow and transform the church.

“Organisational development can only take place in a season of unity and tranquillity. Do not hesitate to lead the way of unity in the region as this is a prerequisite for envisioning the future.

“I suggest you put structures in place to this effect.

Your ability to harness the strengths of the churches and people around your vision will determine how high you will climb,” he said.

Leadership qualities

The Africa Director of the Christ for All Nations (CFAN), Rev. John Darku, described Rev. Ayesu’s appointment as a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and urged him to consistently serve those he led and to ensure that their spiritual and physical needs were met.

He urged him to be transparent in all his dealings, reminding him that he would be held accountable for his actions.

“Your leadership will be effective if it is rooted deep in the Lord’s reverence,” he added.

Rev. Ayesu thanked the church for the support, pledging that he would work with the other leaders to achieve the transformational agenda of the Assemblies of God Ghana.

He also urged Christians to exhibit love and to continue to do the work of God.