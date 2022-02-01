Nima-Mamobi disturbances: 8 suspects granted GH¢640K bail, two remanded

Eight out of the 12 suspects arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court in connection with the recent violent clashes between two youth groups at Nima and Mamobi have been granted bail.
This was after the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, amended the charge sheet to include Farouk Dawda, who was arrested recently.Follow @Graphicgh
In the new charge sheet, the suspects have been charged with conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons and causing harm.
Eight
The eight are Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim, Ibrahim Moro and Issah Seidu.
They were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with two sureties each.
As part of the bail conditions, they are to report to the police twice a week.
Two remanded
Meanwhile, Aziz Suleman and Farouk Dawda aka Omoni were denied bail after the prosecution had argued that granting them bail would interfere with investigations.
The two, together with the eight who were granted bail pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared at the court presided over by Ms Rosemary Baah Tosu.
Ali Awudu, aka Bombo, and Ibrahim Husain, aka Kumodzi, are said to be on the run.
They are to re-appear on February 15, 2022.
More to follow...