New traffic diversions for Tema roundabout interchange project

The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) has commenced the second phase of its road diversion around the Tema Motorway Roundabout to pave way for the continuation of construction works on the interchange.
The diversion which takes effect on Sunday 21st October, 2018 will affect traffic coming from AKosombo to Tema Harbour Road and Akosombo to Accra.
A statement issued by the Chief Executive of the Authority, Ing. Kingsley Jojo Arthur advised the public to take note of the diversion signage and respect the presence of Police Officers and Contractor’s Flagmen who will be stationed at various strategic points to direct traffic.
Motorway expansion project
The project is being financed at a cost of $57 million by the Japanese government through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to address the perennial traffic congestion within the enclave.
The project, which is under the West African Corridor Development Growth Ring (WAGRIC) Master Plan implementation, is being executed by Messrs Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture (SDJV), with CTI Engineering International Co. Ltd as consultants.