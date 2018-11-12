Mortuary workers threaten to strike over poor conditions of service

Mortuary attendants at various hospitals across Ghana have threatened to go on strike if their poor conditions of service were not enhanced to enable them offer the best of services.
According to them, their meagre salary, as well as allowances given to them, have left them perpetually assigned to hardship.
In a notice to the Ministry of Health and the National Labour Commission about their intention to resort to a strike action, the workers said if their grievances were not addressed by November 19, they will strike on November 20, 2018.
The November 8, 2018 dated notice, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online was signed by Richard Kofi Jordan, General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG).
"It is to be noted that after several attempts, both in writing and calls to resolve an impasse with our employer, the Ministry of Health, the leadership of Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has no option than to resort to an industrial action of strike nationwide to drum home the pertinence of the socio-economic rights and interest of Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG)," the notice said.
"Accordingly, we are serving you and the Ministry of Health this notice of our intention to resort to a nationwide STRIKE ACTION starting from Tuesday 20th November 2018 in accordance with Section 159 of the Labour Act 2003 (651) if by 19th November, that is seven (7) working days from the date of this letter, our proposal that had been submitted to the Ministry of Health is not fully addressed," the notice said.