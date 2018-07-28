Marshallans converge on Accra for reunion

More than 6,000 members of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall (KLOM), a Catholic friendly society, will converge on Accra for a reunion conference to discuss global environmental challenges.
His Eminence Peter Cardinal Appiah Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the Vatican, will deliver the keynote address on the topic, “Laudato Si and its Implications for Human Development, the Role of Marshallans”.
The ninth edition of the three-day conference, which is held once every five years, starts today at the University of Ghana, Legon on the theme, “Management and Conservation of the Environment”.
Members from countries, including Ghana, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and the United Kingdom, are expected to participate in the conference.
Dignitaries
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be the guest of honour at the conference.
Other expected dignitaries are the president of the Alliance of Catholic Knights, representatives of the Apostolic Nunciature, Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Knights and Ladies of St. John International.
There will also be representatives from Unum Omnes, the Federation of National Associations of Catholic Men and the Global Catholic Television Network.
Mother Earth
At a press briefing in Accra last Monday , the Supreme Knight of the Knights of Marshall, Sir Kt Bro Ambrose Yennah, explained that previous editions of the conference had focused on the spiritual development of members.
He, however, said the rate of environmental degradation made the society shift focus to discuss ways to garner support for a more concerted effort to save the environment.
“Mother Earth has been so abused that if we sit down and do nothing about it, posterity will not judge us fairly” he said.
A member of the society, Sir Knight Tony Nana Nyam Baffour, appealed to the media to contribute its quota to sustaining the environment by participating in the conference.
KLOM
The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall was founded in 1926 by 13 catholic men in Sekondi.
Among its objectives are to help members to develop spiritually, promote catholic education, offer assistance to members and also inculcate loyalty and fidelity to the state and church.
The Catholic friendly society has a membership of 15,000 and is affiliated to catholic fraternal organisations such as the International Alliance of Catholic Knights.