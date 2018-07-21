Manso Nkwanta shooting: Police over reacted - Dr Boako

The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on economic affairs says the police over reacted by shooting to death seven community members of Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.
According to Dr Gideon Boako, the killing “amounts to execution”.
The seven were allegedly mistaken by the police for eight masked armed robbers who had attacked a sprinter bus and, in the process, shot and killed a police officer at Ayirebikrom near Manso Nkwanta in the Amasie West District in the Ashanti Region.
A number of police personnel were deployed to the Manso Nkwanta area after the killing of the policeman.
According to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the seven were killed in a shootout with the police when they attempted to attack a Chinese.
Speaking in a radio discussion programme on Accra based Joy FM’s Newsfile programme on Saturday, Dr Boako said the killing of the seven men “was not the best”.
He said the time difference between the shooting of the policeman and that of the supposed robbers should have given the police some time to reflect.
He therefore urged police personnel to be vigilant in delivering their duties.