Kwabenya: assailant shot dead by police

The police in Kwabenya on Friday [January 28, 2022] shot dead a suspect who is said to have stabbed some police officers multiple times and also threatened to kill others.
The suspect, now deceased, identified only as Hakimi, is said to have earlier attacked three victims and threatened to kill them.
A statement by the police on January 29, 2022, said the victims out of fear, rushed to the police station to seek refuge but the Hakimi pursued the victims to the police station with a knife.
At the police station, the deceased is reported to have attacked the station officer and an investigator with a knife and stabbed them multiple times in the head for attempting to protect the victims from the violent attack.
Sensing that the lives of the station officer, the investigator and the three victims were in immediate danger, the police shot and killed the suspect.