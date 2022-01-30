Berekum: Police arrest 5 suspects in swoop

A swoop conducted by the Berekum District Police Command to halt criminal activities in the municipality has resulted in the arrest of five suspected criminals.
The suspects are Felix Nyarko, 18, Ernest Atta Yeboah 22, Emmanuel Darko, 22, Gideon Nketia, 22 and Fredrick Takyi, 20.
The swoop was conducted in Berekum township and Senase near Berekum in the Bono Region.
The suspects were busted on Thursday, January 27, 2022 between 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Police briefing
The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who confirmed the arrests to Graphic Online said the police seized six containers filled with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
He said police also intercepted a piece of compressed dried leaves also suspected to be Indian hemp.
ASP Oppong explained that the suspects had been detained in police custody to assist investigations, adding that the exhibits were also in police custody.
“The six containers filled with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a piece of compressed dried leaves also suspected to be Indian hemp that were found at the scene were collected by the police and same brought to the Berekum Police Station”, he said.
ASP Oppong said Berekum Township and Senase community were areas suspected to be hideouts for criminals peddling narcotics.