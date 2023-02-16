KOICA supports girls in STEM education

THE Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has organised a Maths and Science quiz competition and Teacher Excellence Awards to encourage girls’ participation in the subjects.
The programme, which was organised in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), formed part of a gender-responsive pedagogy project which seeks to increase female participation in Science, Technology Education and Mathematics (STEM) courses through enhanced opportunities.
The maiden edition of the quiz competition which took place in Accra yesterday was on the theme: "Quality STEM education, quality Life."
Four schools from Gomoa East and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim (KEEA) in the Central Region, and Abuakwa North and Birim Central in the Eastern Region participated in the programme.
Quiz
After four nerve-racking rounds, Abuakwa North emerged winners with 61 points, beating Gomoa East and Birim Central to the second and third positions with 56 and 43 points respectively.
KEEA placed fourth with 36 points.
Abuakwa North went home with a plaque, certificates and medals, with Gomoa East and Birim Central also receiving certificates and medals.
Significance
The Country Director of KOICA, Moo Heon Long, said the quiz was to recognise and encourage young talents to attain excellence.
"These brilliant students have exhibited such qualities that will not only help them achieve their goals, but also bring honour to society," he said.
Mr Long added that giving awards was a way to encourage good behaviour and inculcate competitive spirit in people.
He said it was also in line with this that KOICA partnered GES to reward hardworking teachers who had played pivotal roles in STEM education from the district to the national level.
Inclusive development
The Korean Ambassador in Ghana, Jung Taeke Lim, said the Korean Republic through KOICA had a global strategic vision to have inclusive development through quality education.
It includes ensuring the right to education for all by strengthening education systems in partner countries while encouraging the participation of diverse culture.
"STEM education goes beyond school subjects.
It gives a skill set that governs the way we think and behave.”
“Ultimately, STEM education help us to solve challenges and influence the development of our societies," he added.