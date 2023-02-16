Zango residents advised to prioritise education of children

THE Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, has advised people living in Zango communities within the traditional area to prioritise their children's education.
That, he said, was the best legacy to bequeath to them to grow up as useful and responsible citizens who would cater for them in their old age.
Daasebre Kwaku Boateng gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf by Nana Twumasi Danquah, Gyasehene of New Juaben at this year's Damba Festival held at Koforidua Zango last Sunday.
Damba Festival
The Damba Festival is celebrated to mark the birth and naming of Prophet Mohammed, but the actual content of the celebration is a glorification of chieftaincy.
The festival, which is also used for family meetings and mainly observed at Yendi, the traditional headquarters of the Dagomba Kingdom, is also held in various towns and communities in the country where Dagombas live.
In attendance were Dagombas from various towns such as Suhum, Nsawam, Akim Oda, Akwatia, Ashaiman, Akosombo, Kpong,Tema, Accra and Tamale, among others.
Also present were other tribal chiefs representing Moshies, Grushies, Hausas, Frafras, Mamprusis, Gonjas, Wales, Grumas, Sisalas, Chokosis, Zabaramas and Fulanis.
Politicians who graced the occasion included the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi and the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Nana Adjei Boateng.
Responsibility
According to Daasebre Kwaku Boateng, it was the responsibility of parents and guardians to send their children to school and also provide their needs
He said this would enable the children to focus on their studies to climb the academic ladder to become professionals and useful citizens.
"Education is essential because it can unlock poverty if one is educated to the highest level and this is why I am urging you to send your children to school,” Daasebre added.
He recalled the long existing cordial relations between Dagombas and Ashantis and expressed the hope that such relationship would continue to grow from strength to strength.
Touching on next year's general election, the Omanhene advised the youth not to be deceived or allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble before, during and after the polls.
Drug addiction
The Dagomba Chief of Koforidua, Naa Osman Adam, cautioned the youth against the use of narcotic drugs or engaging in criminal activities that dented the image of people living in Zango communities.
On the Bawku conflict, Naa Adam said since the rival factions were all descendants of Adam, they should smoke the peace pipe and live together as one people with a common destiny.
Naa Adam, who was highly elated about the patronage of the festival, praised the heads of the various Dagomba towns and communities in the region for mobilising their people for the festival.
He also expressed appreciation to the various ethnic groups who participated in the festival for the show of solidarity.
Mr Appaw-Gyasi was enskinned Asetenapahene (Good Neighbourhood Chief) while Nana Adjei Boateng was given a citation for his good works for the Dagomba community in the area.
