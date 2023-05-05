Information Ministry urges investigation and prosecution of attackers of Dagbon FM journalist

GraphicOnline May - 05 - 2023 , 06:37

The Ministry of Information has issued a statement regarding an alleged assault on a radio presenter from Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Abubakari Sadiq Gariba.

The Ministry has called upon the Ghana Police Service and other pertinent agencies to investigate and prosecute the two individuals responsible for the attack.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of swift and decisive action from law enforcement authorities to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The victim reported that he was assaulted due to his criticism of one of the attackers during a live radio program on World Press Freedom Day.

A video of the incident has been circulated on social media, showing the two unidentified assailants confronting and threatening the presenter.

Mr. Gariba ultimately left the studio with the attackers.

The Ministry strongly condemned the assault, affirming that attacks on journalists are unacceptable and that it is imperative to maintain Ghana's reputation for upholding press freedom.

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern reports of assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale. The Ministry condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators. Attacks on journalists should not be countenanced. Severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent copy-cat acts and maintain Ghana’s status in upholding press freedom,” the Ministry said in a statement.