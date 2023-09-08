Incorporate ICT in all subjects - Brong-Ahafo Presbytery Chair to GES

Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah Sep - 08 - 2023 , 06:43

The Chairperson of the Brong-Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Benjamin Appiah, has charged the Ghana Education Service to incorporate the study of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in all academic subjects.

He said in a fast changing world where technology has become the order of the day, no student or pupil should be left out in the study of ICT.

Rev. Appiah said this when he presented five Dell computers and their accessories valued at GH¢31,200, to the Boahenkorkor Presbyterian Cluster of Schools in Sunyani last Tuesday.

The presentation, which was done as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of Rev. Appiah's ordination, was also done in honour of his late mother, who was a past student of the school.

Rev. Appiah had earlier presented 120 dual desks purchased at the cost of GH¢20,000 to a school at Brohani in the Banda District in the Bono Region, where about 90 per cent of the students did not have furniture.

The Brong-Ahafo Presbytery covers parts of the Bono, Bono East, Ashanti and Savannah regions as well as the entire Ahafo Region.

Rev. Appiah said there was the need for the church to seek the welfare of the underprivileged in the society beside the preaching of the gospel.

He stated that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana was committed to contributing its quota to support the government to provide the needed resources to Ghanaians.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of Presbyterian Schools, Rev. Alexander Kwadwo Nyamekye, disclosed that the church had 262 basic public schools, 35 private schools and two public senior high schools within the presbytery.

"We are touching lives through the provision of quality education to pupils and students within the presbytery to complement efforts of the government," he said.

Rev. Nyamekye observed that since the government alone could not provide the educational needs of all schools throughout the country, it was imperative for all stakeholders, including religious bodies to contribute their quota.

Contribution

He explained that various congregations within the presbytery were also contributing towards education through the renovation of dilapidated school buildings and presentation of various educational items.

The Head of Planning of the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education, Oliver Adu, commended the Presbyterian Church for its contribution to education in the country.

He said the presentation of computers to the Boahenkorkor Presbyterian Cluster of Schools attested to the importance the church attached to the delivery of education in the country.

Mr Adu prevailed on teachers to take the necessary steps to enhance their knowledge in ICT to make it possible for them to impart knowledge to their pupils and students.