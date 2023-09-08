1973 Year Class of UCC Primary gives back to alma mater

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Sep - 08 - 2023 , 06:37

It was all joy and excitement when the 1973 Class of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Primary School, Cape Coast, came back to the school to present a 65-inch television set and sports materials to the school to mark 50 years after leaving their alma mater.

The items included volleyballs, basketballs and a variety of sports kits.

The grandmas and grandpas interacted with pupils of their alma mater and danced with them after they had earlier met the staff of the school.

They pledge to do more for the school to enhance teaching and learning.

Objectives

The spokesperson for the group, Joyce Brandful, said the union was formed to support each other materially and emotionally.

Secondly, she said they were to give back to the school that nurtured them into what they had become today.

Ms Brandful explained that the sports kits, which included jerseys and balls, were to support the development of sports in the school, adding that the group had also procured more science laboratory equipment to promote the effective teaching of science in the school, which would be delivered soon.

She said the group had also organised a training workshop for the teachers as part of its give-back agenda, adding that plans were in place to also honour their teachers who were still alive.

Last Sunday, the group attended a church service at the Siwdu Methodist Church in Cape Coast as part of their homecoming activities.

Some of them recalled with nostalgia the period of their stay in the school, including the values and quality of education they received.

Ms Rosemary Ardayfio, formerly of Daily Graphic, said "Those were the times that the university served us lunch and snacks.

We really enjoyed ourselves here and indeed this place taught us a lot of the values that we have and we are really happy to be back."

Dr Benjamin Isaac Arthur, a bio-medical entrepreneur, also advised the students to work hard and said every dream was attainable.

For his part, Albert Gyan encouraged the teachers to make adequate use of the resources at their disposal to positively impact the learners.

The group completed class seven and wrote the then Common Entrance Examination in 1973.

Appreciation

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Georgina Aglobitse, thanked the year group for their support and said the kits would help improve sports and academic activities.

She said the group's interaction with the students and pupils was a great inspiration that would spur them to also achieve greater heights.