Healthcare Excellence Awards launched

The Africa Medical Relief Foundation (AMRF-Africa) has launched its maiden Healthcare Excellence Awards in Accra.
The awards, which are scheduled to take place on March 31, next year, seek to recognise, empower and celebrate the healthcare workforce of the country.
The event will be on the theme: “Empowering our healthcare industry to do more”.
At the launch last Friday, the President of AMRF-Africa, Dr Michael Gyekye, said the foundation was inspired by the growing centrality of health care towards the country’s ambition for sustainable development and the welfare of its citizens, as well as the challenges in the sector that were laid bare by the global pandemic.
He said the aim was to use the initiative to reward excellent professionalism and inspire organisational impact.
“Through this initiative, we envisage continued promotion of healthcare excellence, while enjoining all stakeholders into mutually supportive dialogue and meaningful engagements about how to maintain satisfaction among all tiers of the workforce in the health sector,” he added.
Dr Gyekye noted that health care was regarded as a slow-moving sector which needed change that could push the boundaries of traditional health care.
High standards
He explained that the awards would focus on the diverse range of companies which continued to demonstrate the highest standards of patient care and sought to promote intelligent, forward-thinking innovation and commitment.
“To ensure a level playing field, we will reward based on excellent reputation, commitment, innovation, determination and contribution to patient safety,” Dr Gyekye said.
The awards scheme is categorised into professional and organisational achievements.
The professional awards seek to recognise healthcare professionals to do more in enhancing professional merits and patient safety, while the organisational category recognises healthcare organisations to support the healthcare delivery with excellence.
Dr Gyekye said the foundation recognised the immense contribution of Ghanaian health workers, as well as the industry supporting them.