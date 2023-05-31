Hajj 2023: Chairman briefs National Chief Imam on preparations ahead of June 9 departure

GraphicOnline May - 31 - 2023 , 14:38

The Chairman of Ghana's Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Bandah has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to brief him on preparations made so far for the upcoming pilgrimage to Mecca by Ghanaian Muslims.

During the visit on Tuesday (May 31, 2023), the Head of Ghana's Hajj operations gave the National Chief Imam updates on arrangements made for transportation, accommodation and other key areas of Hajj operations.

The Hajj Board Chairman also updated Sheikh Sharubutu on travel arrangements to airlift Ghanaian pilgrims, beginning June 9, 2023.

The National Chief Imam expressed gratitude to Ben Abdallah Banda for the visit, also prayed for a successful Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Meanwhile, an advanced team of the Hajj Board has left Accra today for Saudi Arabia ahead of the commencement of airlifted Ghanaian pilgrims.

The advanced team is to finalise arrangements and ensure that all is well, not only for the arrival of the pilgrims, but a successful Hajj operations.

Ben Abdallah Banda, who was recently appointed Chairman of the Hajj Board led a delegation to Saudi Arabia to inspect facilities and other arrangements made prior to his appointment, for the Hajj operations.