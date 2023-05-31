Tiktok pastor 'Godpapa The Greatest' and wife 'Empress Lupita' remanded

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 31 - 2023 , 14:07

The Ghanaian sensational TikTok couple, Daniel Chayah alias Godpapa The Greatest, and his wife Jocelyn Chayah alias Empress Lupita, have been remanded into police custody by the TDC Magistrate Court over the death of their two children.

They are to reappear on June 15, 2023.

They are said to have killed two of their three children.

The police picked up the couple a few days ago and arraigned them at the TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday [May 31, 2023].

Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover, who was at the court premises reports that the court warrant officers denied the media access to the court room.

The police prosecutor also refused to speak to the media after the proceedings.

Tiktok sensation

The couple, suspected to be mentally ill and needing medical assistance are suspected to have killed two of their three children and buried them. The third boy, the youngest, reportedly fled the home. He has narrated some of his experiences in his parents care before he left home. The couple recently became a sensation on social media - TikTok - with the names Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita.

In one media interview, they said they sacrificed one of the children because they believed he was possessed by an evil spirit and that when he grows up, he would have engaged in criminal activities. The couple have been narrating and sharing their home experiences on social media before the police arrested them last week.

