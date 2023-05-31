Asanko Gold Ghana launches menstrual hygiene project benefiting 288 JHS girls

Emmanuel Baah May - 31 - 2023 , 14:01

In a significant effort to address the challenges faced by young girls regarding menstrual hygiene, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has initiated a one-year menstrual hygiene project.

The project, implemented in partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), aims to benefit 288 young girls from five basic schools in the Ashanti Region.

With a substantial investment of €23,400.00, the project will ensure that each beneficiary receives a pack of sanitary pads every month throughout the year. A total of 10,000 packets of sanitary pads have been provided to support this cause.

The selected beneficiary schools include Koninase/Nkran D/Adubia D/A JHS, Abore RC JHS, Nkaasu D/A JHS, and the Tontokrom R/C JHS. These schools were chosen from the Obotan and Esaase project sites of Asanko, located in the Amansie South and Amansie West Districts.

The project was officially launched at the Koninase/Nkran D/A School in Manso-Nkran on Tuesday, June 30, 2023, in conjunction with the World Menstrual Day celebration. The theme for this year's event was "Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030."

Ahmed Mohadini-Yahaya, the acting General Manager of Asanko, highlighted the importance of addressing menstruation-related challenges that hinder the full potential and participation of young girls, especially in education. This initiative aligns with Asanko's commitment to the "Asanko Opportunity Cycle," which focuses on health, education, vocational skills training, and access to finance. Over the years, Asanko has invested more than USD 352,312.27 in health programs, including maternal and child health, malaria, and cancer awareness.

Benard Badiako, the Amansie West District Director of Health Services, expressed appreciation for Asanko's timely intervention in one of the region's deprived districts. He acknowledged the positive impact the project would have in reducing teenage pregnancy cases within the district.

During the launch ceremony, Phyllis Wiafe, a public health nurse, provided a demonstration on the proper and hygienic use of the sanitary pads. The event was chaired by Nana Adwoa Saa, the Divisional Queen Mother of Adubia.

This menstrual hygiene project by Asanko Gold Ghana Limited and its collaboration with GIZ showcases a commendable effort to promote menstrual hygiene awareness, eliminate associated stigma, and empower young girls to reach their full potential in education.