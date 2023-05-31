List of All MTN Short Codes Ghana
Here is a handy list of all the MTN short codes.

  • *134*PIN#- to recharge airtime
  • *135*55*1#- to activate MTN Zone Snapi Bundle
  • *550# (option 6)- to activate MTN Free After 1 (Nkomode)
  • *550# (for new subscribers)- to activate free calls for six months offer
  • *455#- to receive accurate weather forecasts at 8 GP/ SMS
  • *124#- to check your credit balance
  • *140#- to check Blackberry plans
  • 100- to contact the call center
  • **67*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert calls when busy
  • **61*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert calls when there is no answer
  • **62*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert calls when unreachable
  • 1355- to activate Caller Tunez
  • *156#- to check your mobile number
  • ##21#- to deactivate diversion of calls
  • **21*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert all calls
  • *511#- to generate Mobile Money ATM token
  • *300*20#- to receive cool jokes
  • Movies to 1412- to get Silverbird movie schedule
  • *138*3#- IDD package
  • *138#- to view internet bundles/SMS bundles
  • *138*1*1#-to purchase internet bundles from 300 MB-10 GB
  • *138*1*5#- to purchase internet social bundles
  • *138*1*4#- to purchase unlimited internet bundles
  • *138*1*2#- to purchase weekly internet bundles from 25 MB-500 MB
  • 30037- MTN Farm Direct (receive great farming tips)
  • *5055#- MTN Jara
  • *567*4#- MTN Mashup Balance
  • *170#- MTN mobile money access code and portal
  • 154[0244000000]- MTN Pay For Me. (Dial 154 followed by number-with no space- to make the cll recipient pay)
  • *567#- MTN Pulse
  • 1303- MTN Radio
  • PORT to 600- Number portability to other networks
  • 024xxxxxxx 1 to 1399- Please call me service. Send a message to 024xxxxxxx 1 to 1399
  • 1515- To report Mobile Money fraud. Send a text to 1515 with the merchant’s name and date of incident
  • 02xxxxxxxx Simbox to 419- Report Simbox fraud
  • *585#- request internet settings
  • *1390#- Reserve your number for two years
  • *198#- Share credit with friends and family
  • *138*4#- supersaver bundles
  • *506#- to borrow credit
  • *585#- to check 4G device compatibility
  • *595#- to exempt/include yourself from mobile money interest payments to your account
  • *400#- to know if your number is registered
  • *144*number to recharge for*voucher number#- to recharge airtime for someone
  • Send STOP to 1355- unsubscribe from Caller Tunez
  • 109- voicemail receiving
  • 108- voicemail sending
  • *1552#- WeChat monthly data bundle
  • *138*16#- YouTube bundle
  • <register><4-digit pin number> send to 1329-register MTN Me2U Credit with family and friends

