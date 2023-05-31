List of All MTN Short Codes Ghana
Graphic.com.gh
List of All MTN Short Codes Ghana
Here is a handy list of all the MTN short codes.
- *134*PIN#- to recharge airtime
- *135*55*1#- to activate MTN Zone Snapi Bundle
- *550# (option 6)- to activate MTN Free After 1 (Nkomode)
- *550# (for new subscribers)- to activate free calls for six months offer
- *455#- to receive accurate weather forecasts at 8 GP/ SMS
- *124#- to check your credit balance
- *140#- to check Blackberry plans
- 100- to contact the call center
- **67*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert calls when busy
- **61*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert calls when there is no answer
- **62*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert calls when unreachable
- 1355- to activate Caller Tunez
- *156#- to check your mobile number
- ##21#- to deactivate diversion of calls
- **21*02XXXXXXXX*11#- to divert all calls
- *511#- to generate Mobile Money ATM token
- *300*20#- to receive cool jokes
- Movies to 1412- to get Silverbird movie schedule
- *138*3#- IDD package
- *138#- to view internet bundles/SMS bundles
- *138*1*1#-to purchase internet bundles from 300 MB-10 GB
- *138*1*5#- to purchase internet social bundles
- *138*1*4#- to purchase unlimited internet bundles
- *138*1*2#- to purchase weekly internet bundles from 25 MB-500 MB
- 30037- MTN Farm Direct (receive great farming tips)
- *5055#- MTN Jara
- *567*4#- MTN Mashup Balance
- *170#- MTN mobile money access code and portal
- 154[0244000000]- MTN Pay For Me. (Dial 154 followed by number-with no space- to make the cll recipient pay)
- *567#- MTN Pulse
- 1303- MTN Radio
- PORT to 600- Number portability to other networks
- 024xxxxxxx 1 to 1399- Please call me service. Send a message to 024xxxxxxx 1 to 1399
- 1515- To report Mobile Money fraud. Send a text to 1515 with the merchant’s name and date of incident
- 02xxxxxxxx Simbox to 419- Report Simbox fraud
- *585#- request internet settings
- *1390#- Reserve your number for two years
- *198#- Share credit with friends and family
- *138*4#- supersaver bundles
- *506#- to borrow credit
- *585#- to check 4G device compatibility
- *595#- to exempt/include yourself from mobile money interest payments to your account
- *400#- to know if your number is registered
- *144*number to recharge for*voucher number#- to recharge airtime for someone
- Send STOP to 1355- unsubscribe from Caller Tunez
- 109- voicemail receiving
- 108- voicemail sending
- *1552#- WeChat monthly data bundle
- *138*16#- YouTube bundle
- <register><4-digit pin number> send to 1329-register MTN Me2U Credit with family and friends